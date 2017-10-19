Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start Game 5
Kershaw will start Game 5 of the NLCS against the Cubs on Thursday, Tyler Kepner of The New York Times reports.
The Dodgers were unable close out the series -- losing 3-2 to the Cubs on Wednesday -- so Kershaw will get the ball for Game 5 on Thursday as he looks to send Los Angeles to its first World Series since 1988. He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four batters in five innings during his Game 1 start against Chicago.
