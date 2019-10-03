Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start NLDS Game 2
Kershaw will receive the start for Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Nationals on Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 31-year-old will take the mound Friday after a season in which his ERA rose to 3.03 with a 1.04 WHIP, although he recorded a 16-5 record. Kershaw has struggled in past postseason appearances, carrying a career 4.32 ERA with a 9-10 record in his 30 playoff outings.
