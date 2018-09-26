Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start Saturday
Kershaw will start Saturday's game against the Giants, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
Kershaw originally lined up to start Sunday, but will be moved up a day due to Thursday's scheduled off day and the Dodgers skipping Rich Hill's turn in the rotation.
