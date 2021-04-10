Kershaw is slated to start on normal rest versus Washington on Sunday, while Dustin May's next start will be bumped back, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers are in the midst of a five-day period during which they will play only three games, and they are opting to keep Kershaw on a regular schedule rather than have him take off six days between turns. The veteran southpaw is now lined up to face Nationals ace Max Scherzer in the rubber game of the Dodgers' first home series of the season.