Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will throw simulated game Monday
Kershaw (back) will toss another bullpen session prior to the team's game against Detroit on Friday, and then move on to a simulated game Monday in Pittsburgh, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Kershaw continues to ramp up his progression as he's set to compete in another simulated game next week. There was a chance that the left-hander would toss a few innings in a rehab outing instead of partaking in a second simulated game, but manager Dave Roberts opted for the latter. If all goes well during these next couple days, Kershaw could be able to head out for a minor-league appearance by the end of next week.
