Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will toe rubber for NLCS Game 1
Manager Dave Roberts announced that Kershaw will start Game 1 of the NLCS against either the Cubs or Nationals on Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
As expected, the Dodgers' ace will be on the mound to kick off the best-of-seven set against the winner of Thursday's Cubs vs. Nationals matchup. Kershaw allowed four runs over 4.1 innings in his lone start against the Cubs this season and tossed seven innings of one-run ball in his outing against the Nationals.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Uncharacteristic outing in Saturday's no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Facing abbreviated start Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Tallies win No. 18 with eight-inning effort•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Allows grand slam for first time•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Ends team's losing streak, wins 17th•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Fails to complete four innings in loss•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...