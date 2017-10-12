Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will toe rubber for NLCS Game 1

Manager Dave Roberts announced that Kershaw will start Game 1 of the NLCS against either the Cubs or Nationals on Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

As expected, the Dodgers' ace will be on the mound to kick off the best-of-seven set against the winner of Thursday's Cubs vs. Nationals matchup. Kershaw allowed four runs over 4.1 innings in his lone start against the Cubs this season and tossed seven innings of one-run ball in his outing against the Nationals.