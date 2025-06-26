Kershaw (4-0) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings to earn the win Thursday over the Rockies.

Kershaw opened his season with four straight no-decisions and has followed that up with four consecutive wins. During the winning streak, he's allowed a total of four runs over 23 innings while posting a 21:4 K:BB. The southpaw is at a 3.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB over 38.2 innings through eight starts this season. Kershaw is in line for another favorable matchup next week, when he's projected for a home start versus the White Sox.