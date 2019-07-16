Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Wins eighth game
Kershaw (8-2) allowed one run on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts across six innings to earn a victory against the Phillies on Monday.
The 31-year-old yielded a solo homer in the third, and that's it. Kershaw isn't quite the same pitcher he was, but he's putting together a very solid season. This was his eighth win, and he lowered his ERA to 3.00 after this outing. He also has a 1.05 WHIP, .234 batting average against and 98 strikeouts in 105 innings. Kershaw will pitch next against the Marlins at home Saturday.
