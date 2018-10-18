Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Wins in Game 5

Kershaw (2-1) gave up one run on three hits with two walks over seven innings in a win over the Brewers in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. He struck out nine.

A double off the bat of Lorenzo Cain was the only blemish in a stellar outing that earned Kershaw his second win of the postseason and has the Dodgers one win away from the World Series. The dominant performance was a return to form for the left-hander after taking the loss in Game 1 and giving up four runs in only three innings. The 30-year-old is now 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts in the playoffs.