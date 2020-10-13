Kershaw (back) won't start Game 3 of the NLCS against Atlanta on Wednesday but is still expected to pitch at some point during the series, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw was scratched from his scheduled Game 2 start Tuesday due to back spasms, but he was able to play catch and do dry work in the bullpen, so the issue doesn't appear to be particularly serious. It appears as though Game 4 on Thursday is the earliest he'll be asked to take the mound. Tony Gonsolin starts in his place Tuesday.