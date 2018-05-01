Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Won't start Sunday versus Padres

Kershaw isn't expected to start Sunday's game against the Padres, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.

Kershaw is scheduled to start for Tuesday's matchup versus the Diamondbacks, which would put him in line to return to the hill for another start Sunday. While he's still the starter for Tuesday's outing, the Dodgers will deploy a different starter Sunday. In lieu of Kershaw, Ross Stripling or Walker Buehler could be potential options to head to the mound Sunday.