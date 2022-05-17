Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw (pelvis) won't complete a bullpen session Wednesday as originally planned while the southpaw continues to experience discomfort following a recent epidural, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers were hoping the epidural would clear out the inflammation and soreness Kershaw was experiencing in his right SI joint, but the injection has apparently taken longer than anticipated to yield the desired effect. As a result, Kershaw looks like he'll be delayed at least a couple days as he aims to advance to the next phase of his throwing program, but he doesn't yet appear to be dealing with any sort of major setback.