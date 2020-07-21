Kershaw has been experimenting with a changeup, though at this point he feels "average" about it, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kershaw chose his words carefully when discussing where he's at with the pitch, first stating "I feel good with it" before pivoting and saying, "Well, good might not be the right word. I feel average." The southpaw has gone to the changeup with decreasing frequency over the course of his career and threw it only 16 times last season. Though it doesn't sound like he's brimming with confidence regarding the pitch, mastering the offering could help him prolong his run of excellence as his fastball velocity continues to drop in the latter stages of his career.