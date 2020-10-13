Kershaw (back) went through a session of dry work (going through a throwing motion without a ball) in the bullpen Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kershaw had been scheduled to start Game 2 of the NLCS against Atlanta on Tuesday but was scratched due to back spasms. The veteran lefty typically does dry work the day before his start, so the session could indicate the Dodgers intend for him to start Game 3 on Wednesday. The team has yet to officially announce their plans for him, but indications seem to be that he'll be pushed back by no more than a day or two.