Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Absence considered precautionary

Bellinger's (shoulder) absence from the lineup Sunday against San Diego is precautionary, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Bellinger tested out his sore shoulder before the game, but the Dodgers ultimately elected to give him one more day to rest. It doesn't sound as though he'll miss much more time, but he was originally expected to play Sunday, so it can't be taken for granted that he'll be in the lineup Monday against the Braves despite his optimism.

