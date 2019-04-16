Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Absent from Tuesday's lineup

Bellinger (knee) isn't starting Tuesday against the Reds, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Bellinger was spotted jogging on the field prior to the game, but he never managed to get up to full speed, per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com. It's evident his knee is still bothering him, and he'll continue to be considered day-to-day moving forward. With Bellinger out of the starting nine, Alex Verdugo will slot in at right field.

