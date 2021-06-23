The Dodgers activated Bellinger (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
As expected, Bellinger returns for the Dodgers' series finale in San Diego. The slugger never got into a groove during his 12 games before landing on the injured list again, but, barring further injury, he'll be a staple in center field and the middle of the lineup going forward.
