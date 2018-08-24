Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Added to lineup Friday

Bellinger was inserted into Friday's lineup against San Diego, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger will bat eighth and man first base. Yasiel Puig was scratched from the lineup for an undisclosed reason, which shifted Enrique Hernandez to center field, Chris Taylor to left and Matt Kemp to right.

