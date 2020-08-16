Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Angels.

Bellinger's bat appears to be waking up from a season-long slumber -- the reigning NL MVP has collected four hits in his last eight at-bats to bring his batting average near the Mendoza line at .195. The slugger's average hasn't been above .200 since an 0-for-4 performance dropped it to .192 on July 29.