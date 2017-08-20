Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Available off bench
Bellinger (ankle) is available to pinch hit Sunday, but "it's a two-, three-day thing" before he is back in the lineup, according to manager Dave Roberts, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
He suffered a mild ankle sprain in Saturday's game, and will need a couple days before he is ready to return to the field. The Dodgers have a deep bench and a knack for developing big leads, so he is not a lock to be called upon in a pinch hitting situation. This will lead to some difficult decisions for owners with weekly lineups. On the bright side, the Dodgers have seven games on tap next week, so Bellinger could play in five or six of those, if this timetable is accurate.
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...