Bellinger (ankle) is available to pinch hit Sunday, but "it's a two-, three-day thing" before he is back in the lineup, according to manager Dave Roberts, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

He suffered a mild ankle sprain in Saturday's game, and will need a couple days before he is ready to return to the field. The Dodgers have a deep bench and a knack for developing big leads, so he is not a lock to be called upon in a pinch hitting situation. This will lead to some difficult decisions for owners with weekly lineups. On the bright side, the Dodgers have seven games on tap next week, so Bellinger could play in five or six of those, if this timetable is accurate.