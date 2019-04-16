Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Avoids serious knee injury
X-rays on Bellinger's right knee came back negative after he exited Monday's 4-3 win over the Reds when he was hit by a 96 mile-per-hour fastball in the third inning, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. "I feel good," Bellinger said after the game. "Some swelling ... We'll do some stuff and see how I wake up [Tuesday] and feel. Just glad there's nothing too serious with it."
Bellinger dropped to the ground after being struck by Luis Castillo's pitch, but that was mostly due to the slugger stumbling in his attempt to avoid the fastball rather than a result of being hit. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, adding credence to the notion that his knee injury is more of a day-to-day concern. While Bellinger looks to have avoided a major setback and a potential trip to the injured list, it wouldn't be surprising if the Dodgers held him out of the lineup Tuesday.
