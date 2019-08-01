Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Back at first base

Bellinger will return to his spot as the starting first baseman, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old will reclaim his spot as the Dodgers' first baseman, replacing Joc Pederson as he returns to the outfield. Bellinger owns a .328/.429/.667 slash line with 34 home runs and 80 RBI this season.

