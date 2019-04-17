Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Back in action Wednesday
Bellinger (knee) is starting at first base and hitting second Wednesday against the Reds, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Bellinger has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup after missing Tuesday's contest with a right knee injury that he suffered after getting hit by a 96 mile-per-hour fastball Monday. The 23-year-old, who is slashing an impressive .433/.513/.925 with nine homers, a trio of stolen bases, 23 RBI and a 10:9 BB:K through 18 games this season, will face right-hander Sonny Gray in his first game back.
