Bellinger (back) is starting in center field and batting sixth in Game 5 of the World Series against the Rays on Sunday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 25-year-old was moved to designated hitter prior to Game 4 due to some lower-back stiffness, but he's back in center field with the series now tied at two games apiece. Bellinger is 2-for-15 with one home run, two RBI and three walks through the first four games of the series.