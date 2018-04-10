Bellinger (illness) is starting at first base and hitting sixth Tuesday against he Athletics.

Bellinger was limited to pinch-hitting duties for Sunday's series finale against the Giants due to food poisoning, but he's feeling well enough to return to the starting nine after Monday's off day. The 22-year-old slugger, who is 9-for-35 (.273) with one homer and three RBI through nine games this season, will face a tough lefty in Sean Manaea in his return to action, which likely explains his slightly lower positioning in the batting order.