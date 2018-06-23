Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Bashes grand slam Friday
Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 5-2 win over the Mets.
His sixth-inning blast put the first runs on the board in the entire game, and gave Alex Wood and the Dodgers' bullpen all the offense they would need. Bellinger continues to struggle to hit for average, going 12-for-52 (.231) so far in June, but his five homers on the month give him 13 on the season.
