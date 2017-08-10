Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Bashes homer No. 33
Bellinger went 2-for-4 with his 33rd homer as well as a double and a pair of runs against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
He hit the homer off star righty Zack Greinke, proving once again that no one is safe from being victimized by Bellinger's power stroke. The rookie's hit all those homers in just 93 games, which puts him on a 162-game pace for 57. Of course, he won't get to play in a full season's complement of games, but Bellinger and Aaron Judge both have an outside chance of challenging Mark McGwire's rookie record of 49 home runs.
