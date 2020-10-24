Bellinger's move to designated hitter for Game 4 of the World Series against the Rays on Saturday is due to lower-back stiffness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Initial speculation was that Bellinger was still feeling the effects of the minor shoulder injury he suffered while celebrating his homer in Game 7 of the NLCS on Sunday, but he's evidently dealing with an entirely new problem. The back issue, which was reportedly popped up overnight, is seemingly not a major problem, as he's at least able to hit. A.J. Pollock moves out from the designated hitter spot to cover center field in Bellinger's absence.