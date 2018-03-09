Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Belts first homer of spring
Bellinger went 1-for-2 with a walk and his first spring training home run in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Cleveland.
Bellinger missed a chunk of the preseason with an illness that traveled through the Dodgers' clubhouse, but he unofficially announced his 2018 debut with Thursday's solo blast off of Mike Tomlin. The 22-year-old was one of the main stories of the 2017 season when he burst onto the scene with 39 homers in 480 at-bats. With a 6-foot-4 frame an a left-handed swing as smooth as butter, Bellinger will be a highly-coveted asset heading into the 2018 fantasy season.
