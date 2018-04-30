Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Benched for lack of hustle Sunday
Bellinger was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants for disciplinary reasons, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Manager Dave Roberts wasn't pleased with Bellinger's effort on his fifth-inning double, thus leading to his early removal from the contest. The young first baseman was not in the skipper's good graces Sunday, but fantasy owners will be relieved to know that his exit was not injury-related. The Dodgers open up a four-game set against the Diamondbacks on Monday, but whether or not Bellinger will be in the starting lineup is currently unclear.
