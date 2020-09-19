Bellinger went 3-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 15-6 blowout win over the Rockies.

Bellinger opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the second inning off Rockies starter Ryan Castellani. In the fifth, Bellinger added an RBI single to score Chris Taylor. Bellinger would score his second run of the game in the seventh after getting aboard with a leadoff double. The 25-year-old is slashing .228/.307/.430 with 11 homers, six stolen bases, 30 runs scored and 27 RBI in 49 games this year.