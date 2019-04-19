Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Blasts 10th homer
Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a run scored in the Dodgers' 3-1 Thursday win over the Brewers.
Bellinger continues his early-season tear, as he now has double-digit long balls in just 20 games following this sixth-inning solo shot off Matt Albers. The 23-year-old's other-worldly .432/.512/.919 slash line through 74 at-bats will calm down eventually, but he has the look of a player primed for a monster season in the early going.
