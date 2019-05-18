Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Blasts 16th homer

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs in a 6-0 victory against the Reds on Friday.

The 23-year-old has multiple hits in five of his last nine games, which has raised his average back above .400. After 17 extra-base hits in April, he only has five more than halfway through May, but Bellinger does have two homers in the last three games. Overall, he's batting .404 with 16 home runs, 42 RBI, 41 runs and seven steals in 156 at-bats this season.