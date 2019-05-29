Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Blasts 20th home run

Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Mets on Tuesday.

On a night when the Dodgers' offense struggled to produce runs, Bellinger once again shined by clobbering a Steven Matz offering to deep right in the third inning for his 20th homer of the season. The emerging superstar now trails league leader Christian Yelich by a single home run while leading all major league hitters in a slew of offensive categories -- batting average, hits, runs scored, RBI, on-base percentage and slugging. Perhaps most impressively, he has managed to tame the weaknesses that have plagued him in previous years, striking out only 31 times on the season and posting a .338 batting average against lefties.