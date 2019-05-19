Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Blasts another homer

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in the Dodgers' 8-3 win over the Reds on Sunday.

There seems to be no end in sight for Bellinger's incredible early-season tear, as he blasted his 17th long ball of the season in this contest with a seventh-inning two-run shot off Wandy Peralta. The 23-year-old's slash line is now a ridiculous .405/.485/.791 through 163 at-bats.