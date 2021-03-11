Manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger (shoulder) is expected to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Brewers, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Roberts said the 25-year-old "got off some really good swings" while facing live pitching Wednesday, and he remains on track for a spring debut in mid-March. Bellinger should be patrolling center field Tuesday for the Dodgers if he avoids any setbacks in the coming days, which would also put him on track to be available for Opening Day.