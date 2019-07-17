Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Clubs 34th homer

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.

Bellinger now has four home runs in five games since the All-Star break and leads the majors with 34 long balls. The 24-year-old is slashing .340/.434/.710 over 93 games this season.

