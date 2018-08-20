Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Collects three hits
Bellinger went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in the 12-1 win over Seattle on Sunday.
Bellinger has been raking this month, batting .431 (25-for-58) with 15 RBI in August. His season average is up to .262 after ending July with an ugly .237. After bashing 39 homers last season, the 23-year-old has just 20 with 59 RBI in 2018.
