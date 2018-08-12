Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Collects two hits, steals base in loss

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Colorado.

Bellinger has nine stolen bases on the year with four coming in his last 11 games. August has been kind to the second-year first baseman as he's raised his average from .237 to .254, backed by six multi-hit games. Bellinger has 47 extra-base hits and 54 RBI in 2018.

