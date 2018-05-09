Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Collects two hits Tuesday
Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to Arizona.
It was Bellinger's eighth double of the season, putting him on pace to surpass the 26 he slapped last year. His power, however, has taken a step in the opposite direction. The phenom blasted 39 homers in 132 games last season, but he has just four through 32 contests in 2018. The main cause has been a combination of a lower fly ball rate (39.4 percent compared to 47.1 percent in 2017) and a drastic drop in HR/FB ratio (9.8 percent compared to 25.2 percent last season). Bellinger's medium and hard contact rates are on par with his breakout season, so the power figures to come around eventually, especially as we enter the warmer months of the campaign.
