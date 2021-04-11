Bellinger (calf) was able to complete some light agility drills under the supervision of trainers Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The activity is seemingly a small sign of progress for Bellinger, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left calf contusion. The Dodgers have already ruled out structural damage or stress fractures to the calf after sending Bellinger for tests days earlier, so the expectation is that the 25-year-old won't require an extended stay on the shelf. His absence should continue to open up regular starts for Zack McKinstry in the corner outfield.