Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Connects for grand slam

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in a victory over Colorado on Sunday.

Bellinger made the most of his only hit of the game, launching a home run with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. The grand slam was the fifth of his career and 46th overall long ball this season. 27 of those homers have come at home, establishing a new franchise single-season record. Bellinger should get plenty of consideration on NL MVP ballots in recognition of his overall brilliance in 2019. In addition to the home run total, he is slashing .302/.404/.628 with 114 RBI, 118 runs scored, 14 steals and a 1.032 OPS in 151 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories