Manager Dave Roberts said during the broadcast of Saturday's game against the Giants that Bellinger (lower leg) could return from the injured list in 7-to-8 days, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, so that would potentially give him about a week's worth of action in the minors to get back up to game speed. Bellinger has been sidelined since April 5 with a fracture in his left lower leg, so the Dodgers are eager to get back the slugger with Corey Seager (hand), AJ Pollock (hamstring) and Zach McKinstry (oblique) also on the shelf.