Bellinger (shoulder) expects to make his Cactus League debut in mid-March and projects to be ready for Opening Day, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Bellinger remains on track to be ready for Opening Day, and the center fielder reiterated that sentiment Wednesday. Bellinger isn't yet up to full speed to begin spring training after he underwent shoulder surgery in November, but there don't appear to be any concerns regarding his regular-season availability at the moment.