Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to the A's.
Bellinger brought the Dodgers within one run by launching a solo blast against Sean Manaea in the seventh inning. Unfortunately, Los Angeles still came up short in the end. Overall this year, Bellinger has been batting a disappointing .239/.325/.454 with 12 long balls and 32 runs scored.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Big effort at dish•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Reaches base three times•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Collects two hits, stolen base•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Starting Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: May not play Wednesday•