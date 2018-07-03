Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Cranks 17th homer

Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a trio of runs scored in a 17-1 win over the Pirates on Monday.

Bellinger's 17th homer was a 408-foot laser to center field, accounting for one of three long balls the Dodgers smacked off Pirates' starter Nick Kingham. After a slow start in the power department, the 22-year-old has bashed nine homers over his last 24 contests, good for a .674 slugging percentage over that period.