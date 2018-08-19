Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Cranks 20th homer

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's extra-inning loss to Seattle.

Bellinger has been red-hot in August, slashing .423/.508/.615 with three homers, 13 RBI and five steals in 16 games this month. The 22-year-old's homer rate has come back down to earth following his impressive rookie campaign (14.6 percent HR/FB ratio compared to 25.2 percent in 2017), but he has been a steady fantasy contributor with a .259/.346/.472 slash line to go with 20 homers and 10 steals through 123 games.