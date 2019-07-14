Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Cranks 31st homer

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Red Sox.

Bellinger closed out the first half of the season without a hit in his final two games, but through two games in Boston he's 3-for-7 with a walk. The 24-year-old has a .338/.433/.695 slash line and is tied with Christian Yelich for the major-league lead with 31 home runs.