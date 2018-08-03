Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Cranks grand slam

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, five RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Brewers.

Bellinger took Jhoulys Chacin deep in third inning for his 18th home run of the season and first since July 2. While he did manage seven doubles and one triple in that span, the home run marked his first extra-base hit since July 22. That leaves his slugging percentage at a disappointing .459 mark through 390 at-bats, though he does still have a chance to record 30 home runs this season.