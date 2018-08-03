Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Cranks grand slam
Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, five RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Brewers.
Bellinger took Jhoulys Chacin deep in third inning for his 18th home run of the season and first since July 2. While he did manage seven doubles and one triple in that span, the home run marked his first extra-base hit since July 22. That leaves his slugging percentage at a disappointing .459 mark through 390 at-bats, though he does still have a chance to record 30 home runs this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Out against southpaw•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Resting vs. lefty in series finale•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Cranks 17th homer•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers in win•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Pair of homers in New York•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...