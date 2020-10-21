Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Tuesday in a win over the Rays in Game 1 of the World Series.

Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Tyler Glasnow. The 25-year-old broke open the game and carried his hot bat from the NLCS elimination game over to the World Series. Bellinger put all concerns about his shoulder that he injured Sunday to rest, launching the ball 378 feet to right-center.